Hot Shot’s Secret Announces NHRDA World Finals VIP Trip Giveaway

In support of Hot Shot’s Secret’s title sponsorship of the National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA), Hot Shot’s Secret has announced the co-sponsored NHRDA World Final VIP Trip Giveaway. The lucky winner will receive two VIP tickets to the World Finals on Oct. 12 and 13 in Ennis, Texas. It comes with a luxury box suite in Texas Motorplex Tower, catered food and beverages at the event, two tickets for the year-end banquet, NHRDA and Hot Shot’s Secret swag, in addition to two round-trip flights, accommodation for two nights, a rental car, two 2019 NHRDA memberships and participation in a Diesel TV interview.

Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret director of marketing, said, “We are very proud to support NHRDA and to be the title sponsor. This is the first time we have co-sponsored a giveaway promotion that will send two lucky people to the finals in Texas with an all-expensed-paid trip. We hope everyone that loves the best in diesel racing and pulling will enter and we look forward to meeting the winner.”

To enter online, go to hotshotsecret.com/nhrda. The winner will be selected on Monday, Sept. 3. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in the continental U.S. or Canada to enter. One entry per household is allowed.

NHRDA’s mission is to provide a forum where both competitors and fans can safely come together to enjoy the sport of diesel motorsports. The season recently kicked into gear with nine events scheduled across the country. For a complete listing of events, go to NHRDA.com/Events.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret products, visit hotshotsecret.com. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. visit LubricationSpecialties.com.