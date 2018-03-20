News/Homak
ago

Homak Introduces Service Carts For Professional Technicians

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Registration Now Open For WIN 'Racing To Connect' 2018 Educational Conference

Lumileds Discusses Headlight Age And Driver Safety

Homak Introduces Service Carts For Professional Technicians

OEMTOOLS Offers A/C Clutch Pulley Removal Tool

Motorcraft Introduces New Window Lift Motors

TFI Envision Wins American Package Design Awards

Four Seasons Introduces Dodge Ram Diesel Problem-Solving Parts Kit

HANSUN Announces Nexcat Availability

Junior Hot Rodders Engine Challenge Starts 2nd Season At Race And Performance Expo

WIX Filters Introduces 585 New Parts In 2017

Homak Pro Series Service Carts keep your tools where you need them, with multiple drawer options available.

The carts offer a variety of features including an HMC High Security Tubular Locking System; 3.2 mil epoxy-polyester powder coat paint finish; four 4″ x 1” swivel casters, two with locking levers; a bottom shelf for extra storage; EVA foam drawer liners; and molded plastic drawer handles.

For additional information, visit Homak Mfg.

Show Full Article