Homak Introduces Service Carts For Professional Technicians

Homak Pro Series Service Carts keep your tools where you need them, with multiple drawer options available.

The carts offer a variety of features including an HMC High Security Tubular Locking System; 3.2 mil epoxy-polyester powder coat paint finish; four 4″ x 1” swivel casters, two with locking levers; a bottom shelf for extra storage; EVA foam drawer liners; and molded plastic drawer handles.

For additional information, visit Homak Mfg.