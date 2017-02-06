Holley Releases All-New Weiand Fabricated Oil Pans For Fords

Holley Performance Products announces the release of all-new Weiand fabricated oil pan kits for Ford engines, including one for the popular 351C/351M/400M platform. There’s also a huge new seven-quart pan to make it easier for Fox body Mustangs to accommodate a 351 Windsor powerplant, said the company.

Engineered and developed for racing in general and drag racing in particular, these aren’t just oil pans – they’re complete kits that include the application-specific fabricated pan itself, a high-volume oil pump, a pickup, a three-piece gasket set, easy-to-understand instructions, and all the fasteners you’ll need for a fast, hassle-free installation.

Available in your choice of a black-painted or gold iridite-coated finish, they feature trap-door baffles to keep the oil where it belongs under acceleration and increased capacity to keep the oil systems in high-performance applications adequately fed.

For detailed product information on the complete Weiand fabricated oil pan line, click here.