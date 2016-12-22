

Because accurate pressure measurements are more critical now than ever, Hickok/Waekon offers it 48265 Pressure Pro PC and 48365 Pressure Pro PC 5000.

Increase your diagnostic accuracy by viewing live pressure readings in Gauge (analog and digital) and Waveform formats all at once on your PC. It’s like using an oscilloscope and gauge to look at dynamic pressures at the same time.

Available in two models to fit your specific needs:

The 48265 has an operating range of -30 inHg to 350 psi; and its preset pressure ranges are: Fuel, Turbo/Compression, Vacuum, Oil, Exhaust and A/C.

The 48365 has an operating range of 0 – 5000 psi; and its preset pressure ranges are: Compression, A/C, Transmission, Power Steering, Brakes and Hydraulics.

Both the 48265 and the 48365 offer:

– Simple point-and-click operation

– Record, save, and playback up to 30 minutes of data

– Zoom and pan features for in-depth analysis.

– Live data displayed in waveform and gauge formats

– Set markers during recording to locate specific symptoms

– Pressure reading settings for PSI, kPa, and BAR

– Sample rate: 1000 samples/sec.

For more information, click HERE.