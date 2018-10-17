Group Says Its Federated Auto Parts 400 Is ‘A Highlight Of Race Season’



The second race of the NASCAR playoffs had one of the best finishes of the season as Kyle Busch held off Kevin Harvick to capture the seventh annual Federated Auto Parts 400 at the Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22.

More than 2,000 Federated guests enjoyed a great day of hospitality, business and racing.

“We want to thank our members, their customers and our vendor partners for making it another successful Federated 400 weekend,” said J. R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director for Federated Auto Parts. “On the track, we had the two top drivers battling it out for first place and off the track, we were fortunate to have a fun day of activities in the hospitality area prior to the race.”

The race festivities got underway when Tim Trudnowski, president of Federated member Automotive Jobber Supply in Spokane, Washington, presided as the Federated 400 grand marshal and started the race with the traditional “start your engines” instructions.

Longtime Federated spokesperson and NASCAR great Kenny Schrader was in attendance on race day, signing autographs and taking pictures with guests. As part of the race day activities, Federated hosted a vendor expo where customers and members had a chance to interact with vendors, see new products and learn about new programs for the coming year.

“In addition to all the fun, the annual vendor expo allowed for some great networking and business-building opportunities,” continued Bishop. “As always, we want to extend a big ‘thank you’ to Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier and the entire staff for ensuring all our guests had a wonderful time at the track.”

The Federated 400 race weekend also marked the official start of the Federated Toys for Tots campaign season. To date, Federated, with the help of its members, customers and vendors, has raised more than $2 million for the campaign.