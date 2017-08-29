‘The Group’ Donates To AACF To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has made a $20,000 donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) to help auto care industry members impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

“After seeing news reports here in Texas and hearing accounts of the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, we knew we had to take action to help our fellow industry members,” said Bill Maggs, CEO of National Pronto Association. “Our donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation will help individuals who need it most and we encourage others in the industry to do what they can to assist AACF in their noble efforts.”

The AACF assists individuals and families of the automotive aftermarket. These individuals have fallen on hard times due to death, catastrophic illness, accident or disaster, and have exhausted all other available resources in maintaining a reasonable existence. The AACF is the only charity of its kind that focuses only on persons and their families employed in the automotive aftermarket.

“During tough times like these, we all need to extend a hand and support each other,” said Rusty Bishop, CEO of Federated Auto Parts. “Making a donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation will provide assistance and make a difference in the lives of fellow auto care professionals suffering from the effects of this catastrophic storm.”

To make a donation to AACF or to seek assistance for someone in need, visit aacfi.org.