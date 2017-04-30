GMC: EVAP Vent Solenoid Replacement (P0449)

Model: 2009 GMC Sierra

Complaint

Check engine light is illuminated with code P0449 from scan tool (Evaporative Emission Control System Vent Valve/Solenoid Circuit Malfunction).

Situation

The solenoid does not respond to scan tool command.

The solenoid has power to A-terminal red wire.

Test light between terminals A and B does not light.

EVAP vent solenoid was replaced along with white wire from PCM to solenoid; code still appears.

Gas cap seals properly.

New wire does not allow test light to illuminate.

Solution

Test for a ground signal at the PCM on the white wire while activating the solenoid. If a ground signal is present, the wire has a break in it and needs replaced. If the signal is not present, the PCM module is faulty and needs replaced.

Courtesy of Mitchell1 SureTrack Real Fix.