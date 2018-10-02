GM Tech Tip: Cold Start Misfires

MODELS

Buick Enclave 2009-2017 3.6 LLT

Buick LaCrosse 2009-2016 3.0 LF1+LFW+LLT

Cadillac ATS 2013-2018 LFX, LF4

Cadillac CTS 2010-2015 3.0 LF1+LFW, 3.6 LFT+LFX+LLT

Cadillac SRX 2010-2015 2.8 LAU, 3.0 LF1, 3.6 LFX+LLT

Cadillac XTS 2013-2018 3.6 LF3+LFX

Chevy Camaro 2010-2015 3.6 LFX+LLT

Chevy Captiva 2012-2014 3.0 LF1+LFW

Chevy Colorado 2015-2016 3.6 LFX

Chevy Equinox 2010-2017 3.0 LF1+LFW, 3.6 LFX+LLT

Chevy Impala 2012-2018 3.6 LFX

GMC Canyon 2015-2016 3.6 LFX

GMC Terrain 2010-2017 3.0 LF1+LFW, 3.6 LFX+LLT

An owner may complain of misfire or roughness during a cold start. Also, a P0300 code might be present, or there may be misfire codes limited to one or two cylinders. Looking at the misfire counter on a scan tool, you will see a high rate on typically one cylinder. The cause of the misfires might be a coolant leak that allows coolant to enter the cylinder at the point where the liner meets the deck face cast.

INSPECTION

To inspect for this problem, add coolant dye to the system. Next, run engine through warm up and pressurization of the cooling system. Allow the engine to cool or cold soak and inspect the suspect cylinder with a borescope for coolant dye.

In some cases, it might be necessary to remove the head for inspection. Do not confuse fuel residue as coolant. This is the reason for using the dye to confirm the presence of coolant.

It is hard to see the actual source that could be a pinhole, but it usually streams down the liner so that you can see it with a borescope.

If this concern is present, do not replace the cylinder head because that will not repair this concern.