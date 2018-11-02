GM Genuine Parts, ACDelco Expand Their Portfolios To Meet Growing Customer Demand

General Motors Co. used AAPEX 2018 to showcase a wave of new GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts designed to give independent shops more incentive to choose factory-designed and engineered parts.

“We want to make sure our customers have the products they need, when they need them to ensure safe and efficient repairs,” said David Mestdagh, general director of global product development, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “Since the beginning of 2017, we have added more than 14,000 parts across 10 different product lines to our aftermarket parts portfolio.”

New product and expanded coverage releases include:

Professional Severe Duty Caliper-Pad-Rotor Brake Products designed for 2010-model and newer Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. The rotors feature s-grooves to help improve gas outflow and increase pedal feel for confident braking, especially when towing.

Synthetic Blend SN Plus Motor Oils designed to help prevent low speed pre-ignition in turbocharged engines, protect against high-temperature deposits and minimize friction and engine wear during cold weather starts. SN Plus does not replace dexos1, but complements our existing motor oil product offerings.

Professional Hybrid and Beam Wiper Blades that fit 10.6 million GM vehicles with 11 part numbers and 23 million GM vehicles with seven part numbers, respectively.

Advantage Bearings expanding to all makes and models covering 781 applications dating back to 1942 model-year vehicles.

Other new ACDelco products include Professional Air Conditioning Seal Kits and Professional Air Conditioning Condensers with Automatic Transmission Oil Coolers.

The majority of these GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts are covered by a 24-month/unlimited mile limited warranty.

For a complete list of parts and limited warranty terms, visit GenuineGMparts.com and ACDelco.com.