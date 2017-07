Models: 2011-‘16 Silverado/Sierra 2500/3500 pickups equipped with the 6.6 Duramax Diesel.

Condition: Some owners may complain of an exhaust smell in the cabin and reduced engine power. Under acceleration, a hissing or whistling noise can be heard coming from under the hood. Also, codes P0299 and/or P2263 are present.

Correction: Replace the EGR cooler bypass pipe with part number 12632253.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.