GKI Launches GKI XL Premium Brand Synthetic Oil Filters

G.K. Industries Ltd. (GKI) has introduced the GKI XL line of synthetic oil filters available October 2018. Developed to maximize oil filter performance, and available in more than 20 part numbers, GKI XL filters are designed to provide synthetic oil filtration coverage for vehicles ranging from small compact cars to super-duty pickups – the most popular import and domestic applications.

GKI XL Synthetic Oil Filters offer high-efficiency filtration and more than twice the filtering capacity of regular oil filters. GKI XL Synthetic Oil filters combine excellent quality synthetic blend filtration media with a silicone anti-drainback valve to provide extended engine protection, according to the company.

“There is an increasing need for high-quality synthetic oil filters in the aftermarket, as OE carmakers are producing more and more engines requiring synthetic oil,” said Annette Bardakjian, director of marketing for G.K. Industries. “GKI’s XL Synthetic filter line is the installer’s solution to meeting new OE requirements.”