News
ago

GKI Launches GKI XL Premium Brand Synthetic Oil Filters

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Bar's Leaks, Rislone And Hy-per Lube To Launch New Products, Updated Packaging At AAPEX 2018

GKI Launches GKI XL Premium Brand Synthetic Oil Filters

CanDo International Introduces Passenger Car And Light Truck Scan Tool With Remote Diagnostics

Kukui, Midwest Auto Care Alliance Partner To Support Auto Repair Industry

MAHLE Service Solutions Will Host AAPEX Meet And Greet Events With Eric 'TheCarGuy' And Charles, The 'Humble Mechanic'

GM Tech Tip: Cold Start Misfires

BBB Industries Welcomes Alliance Members To AAPEX 2018 With $15,000 In Cash Gift Cards

Booster PAC And Jump-N-Carry Celebrate 25 Years

AAPEX 2018 Announces Let's Tech 20-Minute Presentations

Kukui, Midwest Auto Care Alliance Partner To Support Auto Repair Industry

G.K. Industries Ltd. (GKI) has introduced the GKI XL line of synthetic oil filters available October 2018. Developed to maximize oil filter performance, and available in more than 20 part numbers, GKI XL filters are designed to provide synthetic oil filtration coverage for vehicles ranging from small compact cars to super-duty pickups – the most popular import and domestic applications.

GKI XL Synthetic Oil Filters offer high-efficiency filtration and more than twice the filtering capacity of regular oil filters. GKI XL Synthetic Oil filters combine excellent quality synthetic blend filtration media with a silicone anti-drainback valve to provide extended engine protection, according to the company.

“There is an increasing need for high-quality synthetic oil filters in the aftermarket, as OE carmakers are producing more and more engines requiring synthetic oil,” said Annette Bardakjian, director of marketing for G.K. Industries. “GKI’s XL Synthetic filter line is the installer’s solution to meeting new OE requirements.”

Show Full Article