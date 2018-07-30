German Gasket Maker Elring Sends Its Largest Shipment Of All Time To The U.S.

Germany-based gasket manufacturer ElringKlinger has expanded its global aftermarket distribution to now include North America, adding a new West Coast distribution location. The U.S Elring team has been strengthening its sales activities for some time now and is building a local organization to support the professional installers serviced by WD customers. In addition to the sale of premium-quality gaskets, service will play an important role, the company says. Recently, the largest shipment ever processed by Elring made its way to the United States. Having the right inventory in the right place is key, according to the company.

“This marks an absolute milestone in our project to become the leading supplier for the gasket category in the United States. A total of 180 pallets are now on their way to Silicon Valley,” said Jens Gräßler, director, IAM Sales North and Latin America. The warehouses will soon be full, as the local distribution center goes live on Oct. 1, added Gräßler.

At AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas, Elring will present its product portfolio and broad range of service activities to booth visitors. “We have a lot to do in the USA, building out the customer base with strong wholesale driven WDs is key,” said William Atkinson, national sales manager, North America. “The development of the Elring local customer service support center is in full swing.”

Sales in the U.S. independent aftermarket continue to grow steadily, says the company. One reason for this is the increasing number of registered passenger cars and light trucks in the world’s second largest car market and their increasing average age. “However, we not only guarantee absolutely high-quality products, but also deliver exceptional service. This includes needs-oriented specialist information and practical training. We will also increasingly expand our online customer service offering,” said Gräßler. “Using the new social media platforms to address questions, concerns and new product releases.”

Premium-level product sales are most critical to the premium technicians who put their reputation on the line with each repair order, Atkinson says. “We will continue to grow our product portfolio and will have new segments available, creating new sales opportunities for our WD base,” he said. “We want to offer our customers in the United States a unique combination of first-class products combined with first-class service.”