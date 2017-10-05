GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools



GearWrench, an Apex Tool Group hand tool brand, has unveiled a new logo and brand identity. The rollout encompasses every aspect of the GearWrench brand, including its logo, tagline, color palette, typography and product design.

“The GearWrench brand has grown remarkably over the past 20 years,” said Ray Smith, VP marketing, North American Hand Tools. “We’ve undertaken this comprehensive new brand identity program to reflect that progress. This new visual identity will help communicate the high quality of our products, our customer-focused culture and our commitment to innovation.”

The new GearWrench logo was designed to reflect the power and personality of the brand, says the company. The logo it replaces has represented the brand since it first appeared in 1996 when GearWrench introduced the first professional-grade ratcheting combination wrench. Its high-strength forged construction, fine-tooth ratchet mechanism and compact head design provided improved access in confined workspaces, allowing users to finish jobs with unprecedented speed.

“GearWrench has had a reputation for innovation since the beginning,” added Smith. “The new Forge Ahead tagline will resonate with users in every market we serve, whether it’s automotive, industrial, commercial or one of the many other places where you’ll find GearWrench tools at work.”

In addition to the new logo and tagline, the all-encompassing brand identity program will include new product design, social media graphics, advertising, packaging, catalogs and brochures, trade show displays, vehicle signage, business forms and much more. This initiative will provide additional energy to the brand and will demonstrate that GearWrench is committed to continued growth and innovation, says the company.

Since its introduction, the GearWrench brand has grown to include not only wrenches, but a wide assortment of automotive and industrial hand tools, including ratchets and sockets, tool storage, torque wrenches, striking and struck tools, screwdrivers and nut drivers, pliers and impact sockets. By the end of 2017, there will be over 4,100 different GearWrench products.

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.