Gates To Showcase Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kits At AAPEX



Gates Industrial Corp., global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, will feature its newest line of automotive aftermarket products, the Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kit line, at its booth during AAPEX Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Las Vegas. The company also is offering an innovative virtual reality experience and business consultation meetings to help channel partners take their business to the next level at the show.

AAPEX attendees, including automotive aftermarket professionals representing warehouse distributors, auto parts stores and professional repair centers, will have the opportunity to visit Gates’ booth, No. 4038, to experience the Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kit line like never before, according to the company.

The Gates ‘Virtual Garage’ will be up and running at the Gates booth, providing a fully immersive virtual reality experience that allows visitors to understand the automotive belt system and the value of complete repairs. Gates also is offering customized smartphone calculators to show potential shop profitability, as well as one-on-one meetings with Gates experts to provide technical training and insights on business development strategies.

Gates developed its COMPLETE Serpentine Kit line based on input from professional repair centers. The company says the line was specifically designed to drive business growth for channel partners and provide more effective preventive repairs for vehicle owners.

“Early adoption of our COMPLETE Serpentine Kit line has been exceptional,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president, North America Automotive Replacement, Gates Industrial. “Warehouse distributors have already seen positive sales in the category as a result of adding the line, and becoming advocates for complete system repairs.”

Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kits are packed in a premium sealed tray to ensure all components are received in pristine condition. The kits include the Serpentine belt(s) as well as the tensioner and pulley(s) needed for the application – all in one box. The Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kit line also comes with a Lifetime Parts and Labor Warranty.