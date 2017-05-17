News
ago

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,



Gates presents two variations of the Retractable Air Hose Reel, the result of extensive customer feedback.

The first is a multi-use, fully enclosed automatic reel that allows the hose to be reeled out and stopped or rewound at any point. Its gradual return feature ensures no uncontrolled rewind.

The second is an indoor/outdoor heavy-duty reel with a heavyweight dual supporting arm.

Both come with 50’ Gates’ Hybrid Polymer Air Hose.

Contact a Gates Representative or visit Gates.com for more information.

 

