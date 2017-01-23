Gates Introduces New International Thread Identification Kit
From Import Car
Gates has introduced a new and improved international thread identification kit that includes 21 metric thread sizes, both male and female, and 10 British thread sizes, both male and female.
The kit also includes Gates’ pocket thread identification guide and tools to help users determine the correct couplings for hydraulic assemblies. Identifying these thread styles has never been easier, according to the company.
Contact a Gates representative or visit Gates.com for more information.