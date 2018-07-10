Garage Gurus To Host Facebook Live Event On July 12



The Garage Gurus national training platform will hold a Facebook Live event at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 12, broadcasting from Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus’ Technical Center in St. Louis. Gurus Tim Habel and John Dixon will be showcasing their personal vehicles, a 1992 Chevy Camaro dragster and 1956 Ford Crown Victoria, during the live event.

Viewers will be able to hear more about performance builds and how maintaining these parts and components are very different from modern passenger cars. Featuring products from Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ performance and maintenance brands, including Champion, Fel-Pro, Speed-Pro and Sealed Power, participants also will be able to learn more about critical repairs and maintenance that should be performed on vehicles during the seasonal hot temperatures and before long summer road trips.

“Our Garage Gurus program has proven very successful at helping techs learn how to properly repair and maintain their customers’ vehicles, whether the job is intensive or is an easy fix,” said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “This time, we decided to have a little fun and have our Gurus showcase their passion project cars, all while providing critical information about general maintenance and performance vehicles.”

This is the fifth installment of Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ ongoing Facebook Live series. The first Facebook Live event was held in May 2017, when Habel demonstrated Fel-Pro head gasket replacement tips.

In August, Dixon hosted a seminar on ABS installation techniques, while Guru Bud Houston instructed participants on how to identify and correct problems usually not covered during a general suspension inspection in October.

Most recently, Guru Mark Isaac discussed chassis maintenance instructions and tips in March 2018.

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and accessible via Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, participants need to log on to their Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The recorded version of video also will be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.