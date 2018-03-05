FRAM Introduces Extra Guard Enhancement

FRAM, a provider of automotive filtration products, has upgraded its Extra Guard Spin-on Oil Filters to now feature a silicone anti-drainback valve (ADBV) and will now meet all manufacturers’ recommended change intervals.

The silicone ADBV remains flexible three times longer than nitrile, offering added protection for safe engine start-ups, according to FRAM. In addition, the new and improved filter offers even stronger protection against dry starts, which can damage the engine, the company adds.

“This enhanced technology delivers a higher quality, value-added filter,”said Thomas Amundson, product manager. “The Extra Guard Oil Filter offers the perfect balance of dirt-trapping efficiency and dirt-holding capacity. No matter what you drive or what motor oil you use, you’ll get excellent engine protection and performance using the Extra Guard Oil Filter.”

Extra Guard Oil Filters’ special blend of fibers and resin creates a proprietary filter media that captures 95 percent of the dirt particles greater than 20 microns that can cause harmful engine wear, says the company.

FRAM’s enhanced Extra Guard Oil Filter can be located at the all-new Fram.com. On the website, consumers can use FRAM’s streamlined “Where to Buy” tool to find their closest retailer.

For more information on the unique benefits of FRAM products, visit Fram.com.