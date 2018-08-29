Four Seasons Unveils New Logo, Updated Packing For New Compressor Product Line

Four Seasons has unveiled a new logo and updated graphic packaging for its new compressor product line.

“As a flagship brand of Standard Motor Products – Temperature Control Division, the Four Seasons brand received a new, contemporary look that delivers the longstanding message of quality and performance,” said Ron Miller, marketing director for Four Seasons. “Our new tagline, ‘Quality. Coverage. Service.’ grounds the logo with the brand’s promise and corporate core strategy.”

The company says the new compressor packaging was refreshed to deliver a clean, concise and contemporary look, reflecting the quality of the product category and easily standing apart from competitive product packaging. Customers will start seeing the new design on product labels, marketing materials, advertisements and more in the coming months.

For more information on Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit 4s.com.