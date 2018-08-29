News/Four Seasons
ago

Four Seasons Unveils New Logo, Updated Packing For New Compressor Product Line

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Four Seasons Unveils New Logo, Updated Packing For New Compressor Product Line

Flowtech Releases Turbo Headers For Small Block Fords

WIX Filters Awards More Than $50,000 To National FFA Chapters

CTA 92-Piece Comprehensive Diagnostic Line Kit Quickly Tests Electrical Systems

TechForce Foundation Launches New 'Because I'm A Tech' Campaign

Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit

CanDo Diagnostics Introduces Battery Tester, Reset Tool

Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

Stant 120th Anniversary Celebration Culminates With Family Day Event In Connersville, Indiana

AMSOIL Launches 3 New Aerosol Cleaning Products

Four Seasons has unveiled a new logo and updated graphic packaging for its new compressor product line.

“As a flagship brand of Standard Motor Products – Temperature Control Division, the Four Seasons brand received a new, contemporary look that delivers the longstanding message of quality and performance,” said Ron Miller, marketing director for Four Seasons. “Our new tagline, ‘Quality. Coverage. Service.’ grounds the logo with the brand’s promise and corporate core strategy.”

The company says the new compressor packaging was refreshed to deliver a clean, concise and contemporary look, reflecting the quality of the product category and easily standing apart from competitive product packaging. Customers will start seeing the new design on product labels, marketing materials, advertisements and more in the coming months.

For more information on Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit 4s.com.

Show Full Article