Four Seasons Introduces Full Line Of New Air Door Actuators

Four Seasons has introduced a full line of all new air door actuators, a key component for driving comfort and air ventilation.

“Made from premium materials, precision gears and high-quality soldered connections, Four Season’s air door actuators undergo rigorous testing to ensure OE fit, form and function,” said Ron Miller, marketing director, Four Seasons. “With over 200 part numbers available covering 140 million vehicles, Four Seasons has the coverage that professional technicians need for this common replacement item.

“With up to as many as six per vehicle, these high-failure items are a great compliment to our full line of HVAC products,” added Miller.

For more information on the new Four Seasons air door actuators, contact a local account sales manager or visit 4s.com.

