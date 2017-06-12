Four Seasons Announces 2-Step Hands-Free Flush Kit Promotion



The Four Seasons 2-Step Hands-Free Flush Kit promotion, running now through Sept. 30, 2017, offers a cost-effective and convenient flushing solution for highly contaminated systems.

“Oftentimes, several quarts of flush are necessary to thoroughly flush the system, making it an expensive and labor-intensive step in the repair process,” said Melanie Gann, marketing communications specialist, Four Seasons. “However, it is also one of the most crucial steps following a catastrophic compressor failure. Skipping this step may void compressor warranty and result in a comeback. A successful flush requires high-quality flush solvent, an effective flushing tool and an example of proper flushing techniques — all of these items are included in our new Four Seasons 2-Step Hands-Free Flush Kit.”

Each kit (#99903) contains three quarts of DURA II Premium Flush, six quarts of TEMP Select Flush, one Four Seasons Flush Gun, two pairs of safety shop glasses, a sheet on the importance of flushing and a Four Seasons bay banner redemption.

The Four Seasons Flush Gun design uses a continuous supply of regulated shop air, as well as a universal adapter, which allows a busy technician to hook up the component, start the flush process and work on something else while the tool does the work.

For more information on the 2-Step Hands-Free Flush Kit promotion or Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit 4s.com.