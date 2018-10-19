News/Forward Lift
ago

Forward Lift Celebrates 50th Anniversary In 2018

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

WIX Filters Named Presenting Sponsor Of NHRA Carolina Nationals

CRP Automotive Hosting 'The Humble Mechanic' During 2018 AAPEX

Mighty's Fall Rebates Pay Customers To Care

Forward Lift Celebrates 50th Anniversary In 2018

Check Out The October Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

CTEK To Feature Full Range Of Charging Technologies At AAPEX 2018

Omnicraft Parts Now Available At FordParts.com

AAPEX 2018 Announces Let's Tech 20-Minute Presentations

Sir Tools Offers 3-Jaw Press Master

Autolite Technical Training Team Hosts Educational Seminars Throughout The Summer

Forward Lift’s recently redesigned logo features a clean, contemporary design that reflects the brand’s product evolution. Howard Hinze, senior art director for Forward Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group, designed the new logo.

Forward Lift, manufacturer of light-duty and heavy-duty vehicle lifts, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2018. As part of the celebration, the brand is rolling out an updated logo and new product-focused advertising and social media campaigns.

“Many shop owners face challenges like limited floor space and limited budgets,” says John Uhl, director, light-duty product manager for Forward Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. “Forward Lift provides a range of vehicle lifts with the features shops of any size need, along with consistent quality and support at a fair price. Offering reliable equipment takes the risk out of purchasing a lift, allowing our customers to focus on taking care of their customers.”

The company’s current line-up includes two-post, four-post, low/mid-rise, scissor, motorcycle and mobile column lifts. Customers not only get affordable lifts that can handle a variety of jobs, but also the peace of mind that comes from knowing the product is backed by a trusted network of local distributors and installers who ensure customers receive the right product for the application, the company says. Forward’s factory-trained installers, inspectors and service providers protect customers’ long-term investments.

For more information about the full line of Forward Lift products, visit forwardlift.com.

Show Full Article