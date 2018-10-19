Forward Lift Celebrates 50th Anniversary In 2018

Forward Lift, manufacturer of light-duty and heavy-duty vehicle lifts, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2018. As part of the celebration, the brand is rolling out an updated logo and new product-focused advertising and social media campaigns.

“Many shop owners face challenges like limited floor space and limited budgets,” says John Uhl, director, light-duty product manager for Forward Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. “Forward Lift provides a range of vehicle lifts with the features shops of any size need, along with consistent quality and support at a fair price. Offering reliable equipment takes the risk out of purchasing a lift, allowing our customers to focus on taking care of their customers.”

The company’s current line-up includes two-post, four-post, low/mid-rise, scissor, motorcycle and mobile column lifts. Customers not only get affordable lifts that can handle a variety of jobs, but also the peace of mind that comes from knowing the product is backed by a trusted network of local distributors and installers who ensure customers receive the right product for the application, the company says. Forward’s factory-trained installers, inspectors and service providers protect customers’ long-term investments.

For more information about the full line of Forward Lift products, visit forwardlift.com.