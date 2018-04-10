Former iATN President Scott Brown Announces New Venture For Automotive, Collision And Heavy-Duty Industry Professionals



On March 17, Scott Brown publicly announced his new venture, Diagnostic Network, a community built by and for professional technicians. Previously working as president of the International Automotive Technicians Network (iATN), Brown announced his new venture to hundreds of service industry professionals attending the annual Technician Service Training “Big Event” in Tarrytown, New York.

Diagnostic Network is designed to be a next-generation community platform, aiming to enable successful repair of modern vehicles through peer discussion, partner collaboration and education. Diagnostic Network is focusing initially on the diagnostician and the industry partners that provide the tools, equipment, software and training for the vehicle service industry, by creating a bi-directional channel between all parties.

“To date, we have over 14 corporate partners that have pledged to support Diagnostic Network, not only financially, but also by bringing their subject matter experts on board for collaboration and communication on behalf of their companies. We strongly believe that through industry collaboration, stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of the wants and needs of the diagnostician, which will result in the delivery of the products, services and training the market demands,” said Brown. “Additionally, we hope to inspire others to take the initiative to push their diagnostic proficiency forward in order to better service the deep, technology-rich vehicles rolling into today’s service departments. Within this new, modern community platform, we plan to deploy features needed to support knowledge expansion for today and tomorrow’s technician operating in the automotive service, collision repair, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle markets.”

The service is due to launch in the second quarter of 2018. Today, those interested in joining can become Founding Members and lock in their subscription at a 17 percent discount for life. The regular subscription price at launch will be $19.99 per month. Visit diag.net for more information, or contact [email protected].