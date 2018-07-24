Ford Tech Tip: SYNC GEN 1 And GEN 2 Vehicle Health Report Service Ending



Models:

Ford

2013-2016 C-MAX Hybrid

2008-2016 Edge

2008-2016 Escape

2008-2016 E-Series

2008-2016 Expedition

2008-2016 Explorer

2008-2016 F-150

2014-2016 Fiesta

2008-2009 Five Hundred

2008-2009 Taurus

2009-2016 Flex

2012-2016 Focus

2008-2016 Fusion

Lincoln

2008 Mark LT

2015-2016 MKC

2009-2016 MKS

2010-2016 MKT

2008-2016 MKX

2008-2016 MKZ

Mercury

2008-2011 Mariner

2008-2011 Milan

Ford has made the decision to discontinue the Vehicle Health Report service for SYNC GEN1 & GEN2 available on 2008-2016 vehicles. Consistent with the terms & conditions in the user agreement and starting August 1st, 2018, this change will result in the following:

• Vehicle Health Information will no longer be sent through the mobile phone associated with the registered e-mail account.

• Vehicle Health Reports will no longer be sent via e-mail.

• Vehicle Health Reports will no longer be available on the Ford/Lincoln Owner websites.

Instructions To Disable Automatic Reminders

Perform the following to disable this feature for SYNC or SYNC with MyFord:

1. Start your vehicle and put it in park, not accessory mode.

2. Press the phone button. Phone menu displays.

3. Press the selection arrows until Vehicle Health displays. Press OK.

4. Press the selection arrows until User Preferences displays. Press OK.

5. Press the selection arrows until Automatic Reports displays. Press OK.

6. Press the selection arrows until Automatic Reports Off displays. Press OK.

7. “Auto Reports Set Off” displays to confirm your choice.

Perform the following to disable this feature for SYNC with voice-activated navigation:

1. Start your vehicle and put it in park, not accessory mode.

2. Press the phone button. Phone menu displays.

3. Press Settings.

4. Press Advanced.

5. Press Vehicle Health Report.

6. Press Automatic Reports. The current setting is highlighted.

7. Press Set Auto Reports Off.

Perform the following to disable this feature for SYNC with MyFord Touch:

1. Start your vehicle and put it in park, not accessory mode.

2. Press Settings on the touchscreen to change your vehicle health report settings.

3. Press Vehicle.

4. Press Vehicle Health Report.

5. Press Off for Automatic Reminders, press your selection.

For more information regarding this change, including alternative ways to obtain vehicle health information, please review the frequently asked questions page on the Ford/Lincoln owner site.

