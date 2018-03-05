Ford Relaunches FordParts.com For Online Parts Buying

Fleet customers, technicians and DIYers have a new tool for ordering parts in the newly relaunched FordParts.com. The automaker says the new site is fast, smart and offers a customizable experience when ordering Ford parts, Motorcraft, and Ford and Lincoln accessories.

“Ford relied on customer feedback to help create this new global parts sales site,” said Lisa Pynn, global e-commerce manager, Ford Customer Service Division. “Ford has invested in making this experience a premium destination for parts purchasing, for businesses and for do-it-yourselfers. The site also gives users the freedom of choice: they can buy online and choose either overnight or two-to-three-day home/business delivery, pick it up at a dealership or choose delivery from dealer to shop.”

Ford says FordParts.com is specifically designed to make ordering Ford parts, Motorcraft and Ford and Lincoln accessories quicker and less complicated. Parts are searchable by VIN, year-make-model, keyword and part number.

The parts ordering process also is customized for users’ specific needs. A prompt on the homepage asks users to identify themselves for a more personalized user experience based on their customer type.

Fleet customers will be able to upload and save a list of VINs to search, with true VIN filtering from the OEM using specific nicknames chosen by the user. All customers will be able to take advantage of live chat – with agents available to proactively help them find the right part, track orders and more.

Site features include:

Mobile and tablet enabled – optimized for responsiveness

More detailed product descriptions, high-quality images and line-art diagrams

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more*

*Valid on qualifying purchases before tax made on FordParts.com. FedEx Ground to all 50 states. Guest and sponsored customers are ineligible for free shipping.