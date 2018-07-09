Fisher Auto Parts Kicks Off Part 2 Of ‘WOW! Earn And Win!’ Promotion



The biggest promotion in Fisher Auto Parts’ history is getting bigger. Professional installer customers participating in Fisher’s “WOW! Earn and Win!” promotion between July 1 and Sept. 30 will have the chance to win one of 100 Samsung 50-inch 4K televisions.

“Our promotion has gotten off to a great start and our customers have really taken advantage of the prize opportunities available through our earn-back rebate program,” said Gary Shifflett, co-president, Fisher Auto Parts. “For those customers who haven’t signed up for the promotion yet, it’s not too late and the chance to win a 50-inch 4K TV is a good incentive to get involved.

“In the third-quarter portion of the program, additional product lines have been added for the earn-back portion of the contest. All reward entries from the start of the promotion will continue to carry over as entries to win exciting prizes, including the five grand prizes. The more products purchased, the better chance of winning,” he said.

The Fisher Auto Parts “WOW! Earn and Win!” promotion runs through Dec. 31. In addition to quarterly prizes like televisions, iPads and cruises, Fisher Auto Parts also will award five, brand-new 2019 Chevy Silverados as the grand prizes at the end of the program.

The “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion is sponsored by Fisher Auto Parts/KOI Auto Parts and is exclusively for professional installer customers.

To participate, customers must be in good standing and complete an online form that also will serve as an entry into all prize drawings for the duration of the promotion. Purchases during the promotional period and year-over-year sales will increase chances of winning in the drawings. Terms and conditions apply for earn-back rebates and prize drawings. For more information about the “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion, contact a local Fisher Auto Parts sales representative.