Fisher Auto Parts Announces New Promotion

In its 88-year history, Fisher Auto Parts has conducted many programs for its professional installer customers, but says this is the biggest in the company’s history. The Fisher Auto Parts “WOW! Earn and Win!” promotion has a bigger earn-back rebate program and will award more prizes than ever before, according to Gary Shifflett, co-president, Fisher Auto Parts.

“At Fisher Auto Parts, we value relationships with our loyal customers and as a way to thank them for their business over the years, we are kicking off the ‘WOW! Earn and Win!’ promotion. From April 1 through December 31, customers can earn rebates based on their purchases. Plus, we have added quarterly drawings, where we will give away hundreds of prizes including tablets, TVs and cruises,” said Shifflett. “But that’s not all. We will also give away five brand new 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks to five grand-prize winners at the end of the program. As you can see, this is the biggest, best earn-back and giveaway promotion in our history.”

The “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion is sponsored by Fisher Auto Parts/KOI Auto Parts and is exclusively for professional installer customers. To participate, customers must be in good standing and complete an online form that also will serve as an entry into all prize drawings for the duration of the promotion.

The promotion will focus on select product lines each quarter, starting with brakes, including friction (SST, Silent Stop, EVS), calipers, rotors and hydraulics, as well as hub bearings, small bearing and seals, premium chassis and SRT chassis. Purchases during the promotional period and year-over-year sales will increase chances of winning in the drawings.

Terms and conditions apply for earn-back rebates and prize drawings. For more information about the “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion, contact a local Fisher Auto Parts sales representative.