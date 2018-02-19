First Spectra Premium-CAPA Certified Radiators Now Available

The first Spectra Premium CAPA-Certified Radiators are now available with the release of the four new SKUs for popular vehicle applications.

Manufactured at the Laval, Canada, factory, these radiators are the first cooling system aftermarket parts certified by the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA).

“This new initiative subscribes to Spectra Premium’s long history of producing and distributing trusted automotive replacement parts and implements an additional market differentiator vis-à-vis the competition,” said Jason Best, senior vice president – aftermarket, Spectra Premium. “This product launch further consolidates Spectra Premium’s strategic position as the aftermarket provider of premium parts.”

In this February release, these four new SKUs – CU2311CC, CU2323CC, CU2362CC and CU2479CC – are applicable for more than 1.1 million domestic vehicles like Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Sebring, Dodge Neon and Dodge Ram. In the coming months, other CAPA-Certified radiators hailing from the same CAPA Program will be released to the market.

In concert with the first CAPA-Certified product release, the Cooling System Category Management team also inaugurated the Spectra Premium Body Shop Program to assist its clients in approaching the collision repair market for these new CAPA parts as well as other front-end cooling system products like other radiators, condensers and cooling fan assemblies.

“Thanks to the collaborative effort from everyone involved in the category management, quality control and production departments along with the support from Intertek and CAPA, Spectra Premium has proved its capacity and commitment to produce radiators of the highest quality standards with the launch of these new CAPA-Certified radiators,” said Eric Renaud, corporate category director, cooling systems, Spectra Premium.

CAPA-Certified parts undergo a comprehensive testing program to ensure the end-user receives the best quality part. Radiators holding the CAPA seal provide a guarantee to the installer and consumer that the part passed a stringent testing process and was benchmarked against its OE counterpart.

In the collision repair segment, insurance adjusters strongly encourage CAPA-certified parts for collision repairs. Accordingly, this certification presents auto repair shops with a quality aftermarket alternative.

Every Spectra Premium CAPA-certified radiator is produced in North America at the Laval plant. Operating since 2000, the 170,00-square-foot plant became the world’s first CAPA-certified radiator production facility on June 28, 2017.

Spectra Premium first began producing aftermarket radiators 20 years ago with the acquisition of seven Canadian radiator companies. The company then consolidated its radiator production with the construction of this Canadian production facility.

For more information about Spectra Premium CAPA Certified radiators, click here.

For more information about the Spectra Premium Body Shop Program, contact [email protected].