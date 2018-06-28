Final Scan Tool Winners Named In Epicor Monthly Sweepstakes

Epicor Software Corp., a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today concluded its sweepstakes for automotive service providers using Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) software by naming the final two winners of professional-grade Innova scan tools. Patrick Hilt of Grismer Tire & Auto Service, Fairborn, Ohio, and James Dykes of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Columbus, Georgia, were the 11th and 12th winners in the sweepstakes, which generated thousands of entries over a six-month period.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped to make this program a success simply by continuing to use the Epicor ISE solution daily to source replacement parts and complete professional-looking estimates for their customers,” said Stephen Gannon, senior director, automotive, product management and product development, Epicor. “Every automotive service provider that uses ISE software has the potential to improve operational efficiency, generate more sales and explore higher-margin service categories already is a winner.”

During the program, Epicor ISE software users earned one free entry automatically every time they created and completed an order through the innovative, web-based mechanical service estimating solution. Two winners were named each month, receiving either an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO tool (first-place prize) or an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS tool (second-place prize).

Other monthly winners in the sweepstakes included Darrin Gilliam of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Daphne, Alabama; Grismer Tire & Auto Service, Columbus, Ohio; Josh Hargrove of Grease Monkey, Ellenwood, Georgia; Tom McGinley of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Greenville, South Carolina.; Dan Miller of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Pinson, Alabama; James Miller of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Tampa, Florida; Dan Pennington of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Tampa, Florida; Christopher Price of Flagship FastLube, Pearl City, Hawaii; and Randy Wilkens of Kwik Kar Automotive, Kansas City, Missouri.

Used by tire dealerships, oil-and-lube facilities, transmission service businesses, tune-up specialists and general repair shops, Epicor ISE software supplies users with all the necessary information to identify, price and source replacement parts and accurately estimate labor for virtually any repair or maintenance service job – all without picking up the telephone, according to Epicor.

The Epicor ISE solution is powered by the company’s replacement parts database, as well as popular repair and maintenance packages, an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, a VIN decoder, cross-reference parts database and more. In addition, an optional, mobile “Smart Inspection Sheet” feature is designed to improve service bay productivity by allowing technicians to record the condition of key vehicle systems and components during comprehensive, guided inspections.