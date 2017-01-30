Fel-Pro Brand Unveils Exclusive High-Temperature Alloy Turbocharger Gaskets For Racing Engines

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Fel-Pro Gaskets brand has announced an exclusive line of performance turbocharger gaskets engineered to withstand the extreme temperatures encountered in high-end racing engines. Federal-Mogul Motorparts is a division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.

Available for use with T3, T4 and T5/6 turbos, the new Fel-Pro HTA gaskets feature Federal-Mogul’s award-winning High Temperature Alloy and proprietary coating, which can withstand temperatures of up to 1,600 degrees F. Conventional turbocharger gaskets can be susceptible to failure in high-output racing applications as a result of extreme temperatures, pressure, vibration and thermally induced casting motion.

“A growing number of racing teams have discovered that a part as seemingly uncomplicated as a turbo gasket can undermine the performance of their engines in critical situations,” said Ron Rotunno, performance products manager for the Fel-Pro brand. “Once the material in a conventional gasket becomes compromised, the engine is likely to create less power as a result of an exhaust leak.”

In addition to the temperature-resistant HTA alloy and coating, each Fel-Pro HTA gasket features an emboss bead that acts as a spring to maintain sealing contact stress under virtually all operating conditions. The gaskets’ high-temperature coating also helps ensure superior micro-sealing against a broad range of casting finishes.

The following Fel-Pro HTA gaskets are now available from leading performance parts providers:

Fel-Pro No. 2015 – T3 turbos

Fel-Pro No. 2016 – T4 turbos

Fel-Pro No. 2017 – T5/6 turbos

For more information regarding Fel-Pro performance gaskets and related products, contact your performance parts supplier and visit FelPro-only.com.