Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS Performance Head Gaskets Now Available For Ford Modular V8 Engines



Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS multi-layered steel performance head gaskets – featuring the same race-winning technologies used in professional oval track and drag racing competition – are now available for Ford Modular V8 (4.6L and 5.4L) engines. Fel-Pro Gaskets, marketed as “The Gaskets Professionals Trust,” are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. by Federal-Mogul Motorparts, a division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.

Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS performance head gaskets are designed and built to maintain the contact stress necessary to seal the extreme combustion pressures and temperatures commonly encountered in high-compression naturally aspirated, supercharged, turbocharged and nitrous oxide-injected engines. Each gasket’s multiple layers of premium full-hard stainless steel, strategically located sealing beads and advanced polymer coatings help maintain contact pressure and micro-sealing between the cylinder head and block, Federal-Mogul says.

The new gasket part numbers, Fel-Pro 26685L045 and 26685R045 (left and right), cover 4.6L (281-cubic inch) and 5.4L (330-cubic inch) SOHC and DOHC engines. Gasket bore size is 3.730-inch.

“As engine builders, racers and muscle car enthusiasts explore the impressive capabilities of this popular engine family, it becomes increasingly important to choose the best available sealing technologies,” said Ron Rotunno, performance products manager for the Fel-Pro brand.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts now offers more than 100 Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS performance head gaskets, with combined coverage across all major nameplates.

For more information regarding Fel-Pro performance gaskets and related products, contact your performance parts supplier or visit FelPro-only.com.