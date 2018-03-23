Fel-Pro Gaskets Brand, Mike Rowe Address ‘Embarrassing Leaks’ In New Awareness Campaign



Fel-Pro, a brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, has launched a humorous consumer awareness campaign aimed at helping vehicle owners identify minor oil, coolant, transmission fluid or other leaks that could lead to more expensive repairs down the road. And to tell this story, the campaign focuses on funny conversations about embarrassing leaks – particularly the non-automotive kind.

The campaign includes a series of humorous self-help style videos in which Rowe discusses the stigma that might come with being a “leaker.” The videos, running March 22 through May, will be supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign comprising digital and social media, public relations activities, a “Leakers” website and collateral materials.

“Consumers are bombarded with marketing messages all day, every day. We wanted to break through that noise to make consumers aware that they can potentially avoid hundreds of dollars in engine or transmission work by addressing leaks sooner rather than later,” said Ann Skrycki-Mohler, Fel-Pro Gaskets brand manager. “Our new campaign does that in a very creative and engaging way.”

Fluid leaks rank high among the list of unresolved vehicle maintenance issues. According to the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, the estimated value of unperformed and underperformed vehicle maintenance rose to a record $73 billion in 2017. Leaking engine oil, coolant, transmission fluid or other liquid could accelerate wear of internal components, leading to potentially expensive repairs. Acting immediately to resolve minor leaks could cost pennies on the dollar, by comparison.

The Fel-Pro campaign encourages consumers to not ignore their vehicle leaks, and to visit FelPro.com/stopsleaks.html to identify the type of fluid leaking from their vehicle. The website includes helpful information on different types of leak repairs and urges vehicle owners to rely on their automotive service or parts professional to diagnose the problem and replace the gasket if needed.