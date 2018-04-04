Fel-Pro Brand Invites Users To Share Stories At FelPro100.com To Join Brand’s 100th Anniversary Celebration



In celebration of Fel-Pro’s 100th anniversary, Federal-Mogul Motorparts is encouraging automotive technicians, engine builders, parts specialists, racers, enthusiasts and other customers to help chronicle the stories behind the brand by sharing “100 Stories in 100 Hours.”

Whether it’s about a DIYer’s first gasket installation, that time a tech earned a customer’s trust by solving a chronic leak, or perhaps a driver’s first racing win powered by a Fel-Pro-sealed engine, customers can join the 100th anniversary celebration and share their own stories at FelPro100.com between 9 a.m. EDT on April 5 and 12:59 p.m. EDT on April 9.

“Fel-Pro’s 100th anniversary campaign celebrates a century of industry leadership and, above all, customer loyalty. It shines a spotlight on the multiple generations of technicians, engine builders, racing teams and Fel-Pro employees who have helped build this great brand. We want them to enjoy the spotlight by telling their stories throughout our anniversary celebration,” said Ann Skrycki-Mohler, Fel-Pro brand manager.

The first 100 participants who share stories will qualify for a free Fel-Pro 100th anniversary package, featuring a personalized, made-in-the-USA forged stainless steel collectible mug and personalized tool box decal. One grand-prize winner will be selected at random to receive the 100th anniversary package plus a Fel-Pro Gear Store gift card valued at $500 (USD).

In addition to the “100 Stories in 100 Hours” promotion, the Fel-Pro anniversary celebration will span an extensive schedule of customer-focused activities culminating in an industry and community open house on July 21 at the Fel-Pro engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Skokie, Illinois.

Founded July 5, 1918, in Chicago, Fel-Pro is one of North America’s predominant brands of replacement gaskets and seals. Federal-Mogul says the key to this success has been the brand’s unrelenting focus on addressing the unique demands of the repair environment and the needs of professionals, racers and other customers. Fel-Pro products feature an array of premium materials and innovative, proprietary designs engineered to help ensure a trouble-free seal and ensure fast, easy installation.

To learn more about Fel-Pro Gaskets and the “100 Stories in 100 Hours” promotion, visit FelPro100.com.