Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

The Federated Facebook diecast contest is back with one of its coolest offerings yet, a 1965 Federated Shelby Cobra, according to Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts.

Each Tuesday through Dec. 12, Federated will announce the winners of these limited edition collectables. To enter, simply visit the Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated Diecast tab and enter for a chance to win.

“Viewers of ‘Two Guys Garage’ have seen the Federated Shelby Cobra built and the response was incredible, so we decided to offer diecast replicas so more Federated fans can have their own Cobra,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “The Federated Shelby Cobra diecast is the ideal addition for your own collection or to give as a holiday gift.”

Fans of Federated can enter to win a Federated diecast beginning Nov. 8 by visiting Federated on Facebook from a PC or through the web browser on a mobile device, clicking on the Federated Diecast tab and filling in the entry information. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. Two winners will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Tuesday from Nov. 14 through Dec. 12.

To purchase a 1965 Federated Shelby Cobra diecast, contact a participating Federated Auto Parts store.