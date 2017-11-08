News
ago

Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Car Keys Express Introduces Automotive Key Replacement Solution

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration At AAPEX With Product Innovations

Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

Purolator Introduces 76 New Part Numbers

NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer Teams Up With TechForce

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

Federated Expects Biggest Toys For Tots Campaign Yet

The Federated Facebook diecast contest is back with one of its coolest offerings yet, a 1965 Federated Shelby Cobra, according to Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts.

Each Tuesday through Dec. 12, Federated will announce the winners of these limited edition collectables. To enter, simply visit the Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated Diecast tab and enter for a chance to win.

“Viewers of ‘Two Guys Garage’ have seen the Federated Shelby Cobra built and the response was incredible, so we decided to offer diecast replicas so more Federated fans can have their own Cobra,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “The Federated Shelby Cobra diecast is the ideal addition for your own collection or to give as a holiday gift.”

Fans of Federated can enter to win a Federated diecast beginning Nov. 8 by visiting Federated on Facebook from a PC or through the web browser on a mobile device, clicking on the Federated Diecast tab and filling in the entry information. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. Two winners will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Tuesday from Nov. 14 through Dec. 12.

To purchase a 1965 Federated Shelby Cobra diecast, contact a participating Federated Auto Parts store.

Show Full Article