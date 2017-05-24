Federated Auto Parts Recognizes Top Supplier Partners



Federated Auto Parts honored its top supplier partners on May 18 during its annual meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) was chosen by the Federated membership as Outstanding Vendor of the Year. Bill Collins and Ken Wendling accepted the award on behalf of SMP. Five additional Federated supplier partners received special recognition for outstanding vendor support in key categories important to the membership.

Outstanding Vendor of the Year – SMP

Order Fill Vendor of the Year – Warren Distributing

Education & Training Vendor of the Year – Remy

Marketing Vendor of the Year – KYB Americas

Sales Representation Vendor of the Year – Cardone

Electronic Cataloging Vendor of the Year – Dorman

“Once again, Federated members singled out SMP as Outstanding Vendor of the Year for exceptional service and overall excellence. In addition, they chose five top suppliers as leaders in categories critical to members’ success,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts Distributors. “We congratulate these award-winning suppliers and thank them for their commitment and continued support of Federated members and programs.”

As part of the meeting in the Aloha state, Federated members participated in a series of general sessions, informational gatherings and one-on-one meetings with suppliers. Along with members of National Pronto Association, they attended joint events held by the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), including a vendor expo.