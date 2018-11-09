Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest

In celebration of the Federated Auto Parts No. 52 car winning last year’s ARCA season championship, Federated will give away limited-edition replica diecasts of the victorious car on Facebook.

Driving the Federated No. 52 car, driver Austin Theriault and team owner Kenny Schrader captured the 2017 ARCA championship. During the course of the season, the team won seven ARCA races and had 16 top-five finishes in the Federated car.

“Giving away Federated No. 52 diecasts to our loyal Facebook followers is an ideal way to commemorate the record-setting season of the Federated ARCA race team,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “Not only is it fun to win, but the Federated ARCA diecast a great addition to any diecast collection.”

Each Tuesday through Dec. 11, Federated will announce four winners of the popular limited-edition collectables. To enter, visit the Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated Diecast tab or the mobile link, and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.

Two winners will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Tuesday from Nov. 13 through Dec. 11, 2018.

To purchase a 2017 Federated ARCA diecast, contact a participating Federated Auto Parts store.