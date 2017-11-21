Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives 8 Awards For Excellence In Automotive Communications Award Program



Federal-Mogul Motorparts received eight awards for excellence in business-to-consumer and business-to-business communications in the annual Automotive Communications Award program, hosted by Women in Auto Care. The awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts. Winners were recognized at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception Tuesday, Oct. 31, during AAPEX in Las Vegas.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts received the following awards for excellence, the first seven in the “B2C Category,” and the last one in the “B2B Category”:

Print/Electronic Ad: MOOG Independent Testing Ad

Direct Mail Piece or Campaign/Newsletter: Garage Gurus Garage Forum Newsletter

Education Article: PartsMatter.com

Special Promotions/Promotional Events: Wagner #ThingsWorthBrakingFor Contest

Posters and Signage: Fel-Pro Leak Awareness Campaign

Application for Mobile Device: Garage Gurus App for Mobile Device

Media Outreach towards Non-English-Speaking Audience: Garage Gurus Training

Newsletter to Customer or “External Audience”: Garage Gurus Monthly Newsletter

“I am both excited and proud that our team has been recognized by Women in Auto Care with these ACA awards, as it’s an indication of how hard our teams work on creating unforgettable marketing materials and campaigns to communicate information about our globally-recognized, quality brands,” said Laura Soave, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. “We’re happy to be acknowledged for those efforts we make to assist our customers.”

Women in Auto Care is comprised of auto care professionals dedicated to providing opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the auto care industry through networking, mentoring, recruitment, recognition, industry advisers and communication.