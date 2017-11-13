News
Federal-Mogul Motorparts Expands Gear Store With More Merchandise From Its Leading Brands

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Expands Gear Store With More Merchandise From Its Leading Brands

Building upon the successful launch of the Champion Motorsports Collection at BuyFMGear.com, Federal-Mogul Motorparts has recently expanded its merchandise offerings to include more of its popular brands. Men’s and women’s apparel, hats, drinkware and accessories for home and garage are now available from MOOG, Fel-Pro and Wagner. In addition, there is free shipping for orders over $50 (see website for exclusions and details).

“We know that our brands inspire a great deal of loyalty from DIYers and technicians, so we wanted to give them the chance to show off their brand allegiance by integrating these items into their daily lives,” said Jessica Wynn, global director, digital marketing and strategy, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Our brands carry a long, rich history behind their nameplates, and we are excited to be able to share these products with our customers.”

To purchase merchandise from MOOG, Fel-Pro and Wagner, or to check out the Champion Motorsports Collection, visit BuyFMGear.com.

