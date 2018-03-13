ExxonMobil Introduces Oil For High-Mileage Vehicles

ExxonMobil is introducing a new high-performance synthetic motor oil, called Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage. The new oil is specifically designed for high-mileage vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on their engines. The company offers a guarantee of its longer-lasting engine protection for 15,000 miles between changes.

“This new addition to the Mobil 1 line of synthetic motor oils addresses the needs of a large and growing group of car owners – those who have high-mileage vehicles and want extra protection to keep their vehicles on the road longer,” said Michele Biamonte, automotive marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “We know that owners of vehicles with over 75,000 miles represent over half of all vehicles on the road so we’re excited to introduce Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage formula, the first oil designed to protect high mileage engines for 15,000 miles between oil changes.”

Available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage is an advanced full synthetic motor oil. ExxonMobil says the specially formulated synthetic oils help resist oil breakdown, prevent sludge and deposit formation and stop leaks in higher mileage engines, while providing extra protection to last 15,000 miles between oil changes.

The new formula is currently available at Meijer and Walmart.

For more information on this new product, visit mobiloil.com.