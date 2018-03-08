Expectant Mom Wins Brand-New Buick In ACDelco Contest



After endless egging from her boss to enter the ACDelco Ride, Race, Rewards Sweepstakes, Faith Eberhardt could not believe her luck. Thanks to ACDelco, Eberhardt, the office manager at the ACDelco professional service center Carport Automotive, is now the proud owner of a 2017 Buick Enclave.

“It’s the first car I’ve ever had that’s brand new,” said Eberhardt. “It was an amazing feeling to be able to pick it up. My Buick Enclave came with available heated seats and steering wheel and I love safety features that are available, such as the Forward Collison Alert. This car is meant for me.”

The single mom of two, who is 18 weeks pregnant with her third child, had recently taken a second job at night as a waitress to save for a new car because her minivan was totaled in a September collision.

“I had nothing saved,” she said. “When this happened, I was at a complete loss.”

Eberhardt said a new ACDelco representative had come by Carport Automotive, an ACDelco Professional Service Center, and reminded employees there were only three weeks left to enter the Ride, Race, Rewards Sweepstakes.

Prizes included hundreds of ACDelco licensed products as well as three trips to Las Vegas to attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows with a one-day Corvette driving experience at the Ron Fellows Performance Drive School at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club. The grand prize was a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac vehicle valued at up to $60,000. ACDelco customers, including retailer customers, shop employees and DIYers were all eligible to participate.

Eberhardt was heartbroken when she lost her 2008 minivan, which was equipped with a DVD player that kept her kids occupied.

Late last year, she received the call that she was the grand-prize winner. Eberhardt, who wanted a family vehicle, chose a Buick Enclave. “I was looking for a vehicle that would grow with my family,” said Eberhardt. “I have a large family. I’m one of five kids. I was thinking about road trips, vacations, anything we would need as we grew and it was clear we were going to need a large vehicle. Then I test drove it and it drove so well.”

Shortly after picking up her new Enclave, Eberhardt learned she was expecting her third child. Doctors have since asked her to stay home from work because her pregnancy is high risk. Winning the vehicle was a huge relief as holding down two jobs to replace her last car would have proven impossible, she said.

She loves her new Enclave as does her 8-year old son and 3-year old daughter. “We are a very happy family,” she added.