Ernst Manufacturing Introduces The Bit Boss

Underhood Service Staff Writers

erst500Finally a place to keep all of your bits organized and accessible. Introducing the Bit Boss from Ernst Manufacturing.

This universal tray provides massive storage in a compact space and holds a wide range of bit tools, says the company.

Its unique design provides both vertical and horizontal storage for small, mid and long bits.

The Bit Boss fits up to 90 bits. Its taper-lock design holds wide range of sizes.

The portable tray offers a secure fit and push-button release to remove individual rails.

