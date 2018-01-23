Epicor Names Winners In Sweepstakes For Automotive Service Providers Using Epicor Integrated Service Estimator Solution

Epicor Software Corp., a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced the first two winners of professional-grade Innova scan tools in its sweepstakes promotion for automotive service businesses using the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution. The first-place prize winner, Darrin Gilliam of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Daphne, Alabama, will receive an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO scan tool. The second-place prize winner, Randy Wilkens of Kwik Kar Automotive, Kansas City, will receive an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS tool.

“We congratulate Darrin and Randy for winning the first of 12 Innova scan tools in our six-month promotion,” said Stephen Gannon, senior director, automotive, product management and product development, Epicor. “Epicor ISE is a powerful business tool that helps shops grow their mechanical repair volume by streamlining the estimating and parts sourcing processes. Service writers and technicians who rely on ISE can save time and provide a higher level of customer service while earning free chances to win an Innova scan tool. It’s a win-win opportunity for every shop that relies on ISE to drive business growth and improved margin performance.”

Through the promotion, which continues through May 31, Epicor will award a total of 12 premium Innova scan tools to Epicor ISE customers via monthly drawings. Businesses using the web-based solution automatically will earn one free entry with each order generated and completed through the solution. Epicor will randomly select two winners each month to receive either an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO (first-place prize) or an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS (second-place prize). Visit epicor.com/ISEsweeps for program rules and alternative form of entry.