Epicor, Google Collaborate On New Auto Parts Search Feature

Epicor Software Corp. has collaborated with Google in the development of a convenient new consumer-facing search feature covering automotive replacement parts. Powered by the Epicor ListingExpert parts listing solution, the feature will enable Google users to quickly identify local and online availability and pricing for any of millions of parts sold through aftermarket suppliers. Industry research indicates that more than 90 percent of automotive enthusiast shoppers begin their parts searches online.

Epicor will demonstrate the new search feature during the 2018 AAPEX Show in its booth No. 2238 from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

The Epicor ListingExpert solution will serve as the local parts inventory and pricing engine for a local Google storefront for each participating business location. When used in conjunction with Google Ads, a consumer searching for an oil filter for a Ford Explorer, as one example, will generate not only the corresponding part number(s), but also availability, pricing and Google geo navigation to the local store represented in the ListingExpert database. Store participation in this feature requires Google and ListingExpert subscriptions.

“This powerful new search feature can help traditional parts stores grow by connecting with the millions of consumers who begin their searches online and who might not be aware that a convenient local source could fulfill their needs,” said Rod Bayless, senior director, industry data analytics, Epicor Software. “The sale of a single filter, headlamp, wiper blade or other part to a new customer could result in a long-term business relationship extending over a much broader range of products.”

The Epicor ListingExpert solution enables replacement parts providers to easily list any number of available products, along with pricing and other information, on leading eStore solutions. By integrating the solution with Google, Epicor can communicate a participating store’s available inventory and pricing — updated on a daily basis — to the world’s most widely used search engine.

To see a live demonstration of the new Google search feature, visit the Epicor exhibit, booth No. 2238, this week at AAPEX.