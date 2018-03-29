Epicor Announces Latest Scan Tool Winners In Promotion With Innova



Epicor Software Corporation recently announced the winners of the January drawing in its ongoing sweepstakes promotion for automotive service providers using the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution. The contest is co-sponsored by Innova Electronics Corporation. The January first-place prize winner, Dan Pennington of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Tampa, FL, will receive an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO scan tool and second-place prize winner Christopher Price of Flagship FastLube, Pearl City, Hawaii, will receive an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS tool.

“The Epicor ISE sweepstakes is a great incentive for shops to take full advantage of the ISE solution for every mechanical repair and preventive maintenance job,” said Stephen Gannon, senior director, automotive product management and product development, Epicor. “ISE can help shops of all sizes increase revenue and business efficiency by eliminating time-intensive manual and phone-based estimating and sourcing processes. Congratulations to Dan and Christopher as our latest winners of professional-grade diagnostic tools from Innova.”

Through the promotion, which continues through May 31, 2018, businesses automatically earn one free sweepstakes entry with each order generated and completed through the ISE solution. Epicor will award a professional-grade Innova scan tool to each of two Epicor ISE customers per month.

Used by thousands of tire dealerships, oil-and-lube facilities, transmission service business, tune-up specialists and general repair shops, Epicor ISE supplies users with all the necessary information to identify, price and source any of thousands of replacement parts and accurately estimate labor for virtually any repair or maintenance service job – all without picking up the telephone.

The Epicor ISE solution is powered by the Epicor industry-leading replacement parts database, as well as popular repair and maintenance packages, an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, a VIN decoder, cross-reference parts database, and more. In addition, an optional, mobile “Smart Inspection” feature is designed to improve service bay productivity by allowing technicians to record the condition of key vehicle systems and components during comprehensive, guided inspections. The solution can be used in conjunction with most leading shop management systems or as a standalone business-building tool.

Links:

Innova

Epicor Software Corporation