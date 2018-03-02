Entitlement For Federated Auto Parts 400 At Richmond Raceway Extended Through 2022



Federated Auto Parts announced an extension of its entitlement sponsorship of the fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway (Richmond). The Virginia-based company has partnered with the track for an additional five years through 2022. The 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 22 will mark the seventh consecutive year of the entitlement sponsorship, and the race will move two weeks later into the playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“Federated Auto Parts has been an outstanding partner of Richmond Raceway over the years, and we are thankful for their dedication to continuing the tradition of NASCAR racing in Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are proud to be working with a fellow Virginia company, and look forward to how our partnership will continue to enhance the iconic Richmond racing experience for years to come.”

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Richmond Raceway by extending our sponsorship of the Federated Auto Parts 400 through 2022,” said J.R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director, Federated Auto Parts. “Race weekend is very popular with our members, customers and vendor partners and has become an integral part of our marketing efforts. Now that the Federated 400 is part of the playoffs, we expect to see a lot of exciting, competitive racing over the next five years.”

The chase for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship will now go through Richmond. The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be the second race of the first round of the playoffs as the track joins the select number of tracks who host a Monster Energy Series Playoff race. The Commonwealth of Virginia is the only state with a pair of Monster Energy Series Playoff races at Richmond and Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs also will begin at America’s Premier Short Track.