EnerSys Upgrades ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 31 Battery

EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, has upgraded its ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 31 battery from 800 cold cranking amps (CCA) to 925 CCA. The company says the introduction of the ODYSSEY 31-925 battery is a direct result of increased market demand for greater performance.

The ODYSSEY 31-925 battery is designed to handle the increased use of onboard accessories in today’s commercial trucks and tractor-trailers. Manufactured with thin plate pure lead (TPPL) technology, the ODYSSEY 31-925 battery provides engine-cranking pulses up to 1,750 amps and 925 CCA, and also can handle 400 charge-discharge cycles at 80 percent depth of discharge. In addition, dry cell Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) separators hold acid in place to prevent spills, even when the battery is installed on its side.

“The ODYSSEY31-925 battery is a powerful and reliable option for today’s commercial trucking and tractor trailer fleets,” said Alan Kohler, transportation and specialty marketing manager at EnerSys. “With today’s no-idling laws, the ODYSSEY 31-925 battery helps big rigs keep everything running in the cab when the engine isn’t, and still delivers reliable starting power.”

The ODYSSEY 31-925 battery measures 13.0×6.78x 9.42-inch and weighs 69 lbs. It is available with 3/8-16-inch stud or SAE posts.

TPPL technology is applied to the manufacturing of flat plates made of 99.99 percent pure lead, not lead alloy. These pure lead plates are made thinner, enabling more to fit in the battery for increased plate surface area. The additional surface area enables TPPL batteries to generate more power as well as provide longer service life, greater reliability and deep-cycle capabilities.

ODYSSEY Performance Series batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and two-year storage life at 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius). They are vibration-resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.

