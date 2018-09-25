EnerSys To Showcase Expanded ODYSSEY Battery Product Offering At 2018 SEMA Show

EnerSys, manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, will showcase its expanded ODYSSEY battery product offering at the 2018 SEMA Show in booth no. 24875. The 2018 SEMA Show takes place Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The ODYSSEY Battery booth will feature the new ODYSSEY Performance Series 49-950 and 94R-850 batteries, which are designed for a wide range of popular Jeep, Dodge, Chevrolet and some BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Also on display will be the ODYSSEY Performance Series 8D and 4D batteries, which are designed for use in various applications such as marine, RV, bus, back-up generator systems and commercial truck applications. The ODYSSEY Performance Series 8D and 4D batteries are currently scheduled to be available by the end of 2018.

“Since the 2017 SEMA Show, we’ve continued to expand our product line to meet the growing power demands of various vehicle applications,” said Alan Kohler, transportation and specialty marketing manager at EnerSys. “And with the addition of the 8D and 4D batteries, we will be able to provide customers with a solution that is capable of offering power to a breadth of unique applications.”

Attendees who visit the booth also will have the opportunity to learn about ODYSSEY battery portable charges, ODYSSEY battery hold down kits and ODYSSEY battery terminal adaptor kits.

For more information on EnerSys and its full line of products, systems and support, visit enersys.com.