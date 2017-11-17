EnerSys ODYSSEY Performance Series Batteries Introduced At AAPEX And SEMA

EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, introduced ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 49 and 94R batteries at this year’s AAPEX and SEMA Show.

The ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 49 battery has a preliminary cold cranking rating expected to be 950 amps and is designed for popular Jeep, Dodge and some BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles introduced over the past 10 years. The ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 94R battery has a preliminary cold cranking rating expected to be 850 amps and is specifically designed for popular Chevrolet, and some Jeep and Dodge vehicles introduced over the past 10 years. Both batteries feature Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, as well as Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) separators that hold acid in place to prevent spills, even when installed on their sides.

“The ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 49 and 94R batteries expand our product offering, providing a range of vehicles that are just starting to need a battery replacement with an effective solution,” said Alan Kohler, transportation and specialty marketing manager at EnerSys. “The TPPL technology provides the performance customers expect for today’s vehicles.”

TPPL technology is applied to the manufacturing of flat plates made of 99.99 percent pure lead, not lead alloy. These pure lead plates are made thinner, enabling more to fit in the battery for increased plate surface area. The additional surface area enables TPPL batteries to generate more power as well as provide longer service life, greater reliability and deep-cycle capabilities.

ODYSSEY batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and two-year storage life at 77 degrees F (25 degrees C). They are vibration-resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.

The ODYSSEYPerformance Series Group 49 and 94R batteries are currently scheduled to be released in January 2018.

For more information on EnerSys and its full line of products, systems and support, visit enersys.com.