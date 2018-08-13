EnerSys Expands ODYSSEY Battery Offering To Include Battery And Electrical System Analyzers

EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, has expanded its ODYSSEY battery offering to include advanced battery and electrical system analyzers. Available for heavy-duty and automotive applications, the testers offer a user-friendly SMART HTML PC interface and feature patented single-load, dynamic resistance technology for accurate results, says the company.

“Our battery testers are another way we provide our customers with the tools needed to properly maintain their battery systems and ultimately the uptime of their vehicle,” said Alan Kohler, transportation and specialty marketing manager at EnerSys. “The addition of the battery and electrical system analyzer complements our charger offering as well as other ODYSSEY battery accessories.”

EnerSys says the testers feature an easy-to-read interface which allows users to fully utilize test data in a variety of ways. The testers also feature a speed check to test battery packs, solo batteries and electrical systems quickly. In addition, each tester contains a printer for a complete text report and customizable printout.

Currently available is the OBT2000HD. The OBT2000HD, applicable for both commercial truck and passenger car applications, has a test range of 40 to 6000 Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) and a 14.8-foot (4.5 meter) cable. It offers a voltage range of 1.5Vdc to 60Vdc, and an operating temperature of 32ºF (0ºC) to 122ºF (50ºC). It also comes with a 12-month limited warranty.

For more information on EnerSys, visit enersys.com.