Elring Presents New Car And Commercial Vehicle Catalogs

Elring, a service partner for professional engine repair and maintenance, is offering an extensive, market-focused range of gaskets, gasket sets and service parts, as well as sealing compounds. The company has created high-quality resources tailored to the requirements of its customers in the retail and auto workshop trade. This includes its main catalogs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The new edition provides a full overview of the entire range of Elring spare parts. The items are listed according to the make of vehicle.

“The new catalog includes more than 8,000 spare parts. Our portfolio reflects the latest market trends and offers professionals within the trade a broad choice of products, particularly in the area of gaskets and seals,” said Mario Rauch, director of technical marketing.

Customers can now secure their personal copies of the main catalogs by visiting the Elring website. Once customers have accessed the website, they are able to find a service section, which includes an order form. The company says all they need to do is click the link, select the form and complete it. The catalog will be dispatched by post within a few days. The catalogs also can be downloaded as a PDF file.

The new catalog also includes a number of new vehicle manufacturers, according to Elring. “The passenger car category, for example, now also features Changan, Chery, Volkswagen FAW, Volkswagen SVW, and Audi FAW. In the commercial vehicle category Hino, Mitsubishi, Daedong and New Holland have been added,” said Rauch.

Several new exploded-view drawings have been included. DAF MAX13, Iveco Cursor 9, Iveco Cursor 11, MAN D2676LF, MAN D3876 LF, OM934, OM936, Tector 4,5, Tector 5.9 and Tector 6.7 are just some of the engines featured.

